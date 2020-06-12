Dough dries up for Duck Donuts at Stafford Marketplace

Stafford residents will have one less option to get their sweets fix.

Duck Donuts, located at 1475 Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford, will close its doors on Sunday.

The shop is known for allowing customers to order customized doughnuts, each with thier own toppings, made to order.

The doughnut chain has other locations in Bristow, Fredericksburg, and in Woodbridge.

The closure comes after Richmond-based Sugar Shack dropped franchies in on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, and on William Street in Fredericksbrug. Both locations still serve doughnuts under different names, 610 Dounuts and Freddy Donuts, respectively.