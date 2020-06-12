Coronavirus testing underway in Woodbridge

On Friday, June 12, Prince William County will have a COVID-19 testing site at Our Lady of Angels, which is located at 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge.

The event begins at 11 a.m., with the parking lot opening at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and focused on reaching members of the community who have physical or financial barriers to accessing testing.

However, it is open to anyone who would like to get tested. The National Guard is collecting up to 400 samples via drive-thru or walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who participate in testing will receive a free face covering and hand sanitizer.