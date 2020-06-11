Published June 11, 2020 at 2:43PM | Updated June 11, 2020 at 7:07PM

Stones at Government Island in Stafford County have been vandalized.

The Sheriff’s Office got reports of this incident on May 26 and are investigating, according to Major Shawn Kimmitz.

Names and “other choice words” were carved into the stones, according to Chris Stevens, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities. The quarry walls have reportedly been spared, though.

Parks and Facilities have reached out to a contractor to repair the damage.

It will cost about $4000 to fix.

Government Island is located at 191 Coal Landing Road, near Aquia Harbour.

Government Island, a historic 18th and 19th-century quarry site provided Aquia sandstone for the construction of the U.S. Capitol and the White House and other historic buildings in Washington, D.C.