Triangle man dies in Alexandria crash

Wayne A. Murray, 51, of Triangle, Va. died at the scene of a fatal car crash that occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 7 on the main lines of Interstate 395 South just south of Duke Street Alexandria.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), Murray who drove a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling south on I-395 through a work zone when it entered a closed lane. The lane in question was inside the active work zone and struck a 2009 Mack truck traveling north in that same lane. The Mack truck was part of the work zone crew. Murray was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack truck, James W. Gorman, 53, of Mebane, N.C., was not injured in the crash. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

The State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the crash and are assisting with the ongoing investigation which is being conducted by VSP Trooper E. Lynch.