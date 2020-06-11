Tree falls onto home on Mountain View Road

A tree fell into a house in Stafford County this afternoon.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a home in the 2400 block of Mountain View Road at 2:07 p.m.

No one was injured. Crews found a large tree on the home when they arrived.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour. While storms are in the forecast today, it was not storming at the time the call for help came into 911.

Rain moved through the area the night before.

Here is the current forecasts from the National Weather Service: