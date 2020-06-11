Non-profit serving people with disabilities launches photo imaging service

Didlake Inc., a Virginia-based non-profit that connects people with disabilities to employment, education, and opportunities throughout the National Capital Region, announced the launch of Didlake Photo Imaging at 8472 Kao Circle in Manassas.

“When we launched Didlake Document Imaging, we were regularly asked if we provided photo scanning services,” said Didlake Director of Business Development, Valerie Spencer. “Our 20 years of imaging experience started in microfilm. We knew that we could provide an exceptional digital product to customers looking for photo scanning.”

Didlake Photo Imaging, a division of Didlake, Inc., provides high-quality digitized photos. The service focuses exclusively on photo scanning, helping customers preserve their priceless memories. As a division of Didlake, Inc., Didlake Photo Imaging fulfills Didlake’s mission by employing people with disabilities who receive valuable job training and work experience.

“Scanning photos to digital format helps to preserve and share memories with family and friends for generations,” said Didlake Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Erika Spalding. “For many, their family’s paper photos live with one family member. Digitizing photos makes it easy to ensure that everyone in the family can share in the family’s history.”

To learn more about Didlake Photo Imaging, visit didlakeimaging.com/photo-scanning-service