Jean Campbell Williams, 95, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1925 in Savannah, Georgia to parents Edward M. and Ora Lee Campbell. She received her BS in Education from Queens College in Charlotte, NC where she was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She also received a Masters in Education from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Davant Thomas Williams who she was married to for 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca W. Polaski and her husband, Thomas A. Polaski; daughter-in- law, Kay C. Williams; grandchildren, Erin E. Stewart (Daniel), Michael T. Edens (Jessie), Joshua W. Edens, Jenna W. Smith (Jared) and Blake D. Williams; great grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Carleigh, Arya, Wyatt, Scout Jean, and Lincoln; brother-in-law, David L. Williams and his wife, Roberta M. Williams, and nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Lucinda W. Lewis and her husband Gregory A. Lewis, and her son Robert D. Williams.

Jean spent many happy years as an elementary school teacher in many locations as she traveled with her husband who was an officer in the U.S. Army. Her favorite assignments were those spent in Heidelberg and Mannheim, Germany. She was a life long member of the Presbyterian church. Jean and Davant enjoyed their 30 plus years of retirement living in Anderson, SC; Montreat, NC; Black Mountain, NC and finally Woodbridge, VA.