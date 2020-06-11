Irene Ingrid Christel Shimer, 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 50 years, Tommy; her daughter, Carmen Graver and husband Bobby; Grandchildren Alexandra and Jeffrey; her sister Ursel (Ulla) Neu; her sister-in-law Nancy Shimer Cooke; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Irene was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. When she married Tommy in Karlsruhe, German in 1969 she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime. As an Army wife, she dedicated many years of service in support of our military families. She served as the President of the Officers’ Wives Club, President of the German-American Officers’ Wives Club and spent many hours as a volunteer in support of our troops. Upon Tommy’s retirement from the army she worked with him in his dental practice.

In 1997 Irene and Tommy moved to Tucson, Arizona where they made many wonderful friends and Irene, a gourmet cook, gave many wonderful dinner parties. In 2017 they moved back to Virginia due to health reasons and to be close to their daughter and son-in-law.

Irene was a selfless, kind and strong-willed woman (tiny but mighty) who will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org).