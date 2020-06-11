Hilda Louise Strickler, 91 of Lake Ridge, VA passed away on May 27, 2020 at Westminister at Lake Ridge. She was born in 1928 to the late Hubert and Nanniebell Brasefield. She was a pre-school teacher, a kindergarten teacher and ran the nursery at Virginia Hills Baptist Church. A wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Including her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerald Strickler, her sisters Mary Shelton, Edith “Buck” Wood, Elver “Pete” Parrish, Judy Rollen and son in law John Krug.

She is survived by her son, David Strickler, daughter, Marsha Krug. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kristen Wagner, Gregory Strickler, Nathan Krug, and Darcey Villasenor. Also 10 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22913 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:30-11:30am. A life celebration service will begin at 11:30am and interment will immediately follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle VA.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Westminister Supporting Fund at Lake Ridge.