Woman shot at Woodbridge apartment complex

A woman was shot outside an apartment complex in Woodbridge early this morning.

Prince Willaim police tell us:

Shooting Investigation – On June 10 at 1:49AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located at 1200 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.

Responding officers located the victim, a 31-year-old woman, outside in the common area of the complex suffering from gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated when shots were fired by an acquaintance, identified as the accused.

The accused fled prior to police arriving at the location. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the accused who was not located. Evidence was collected from the area. Following the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Tyree Rashad HENDERSON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2020] Tyree Rashad HENDERSON, 23, of the 500 block of Alexandria Ave. in Alexandria Described as a black male, 6’2”, 190lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms Wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony