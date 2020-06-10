Prince William

Vandals hit Braemar neighborhood, police said

By Uriah Kiser

Prince Willian police were called to the Braemar neighborhood this morning after someone spraypainted graffiti on two streets.

The vandals targeted Braemar Parkway and Tummel Falls Drive.

Maintenance crews were called to clear up the mess.

Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr tells us:

We do have multiple vandalism’s in the area to Tummel Falls Dr. and Braemar Pkwy and further down Tummel Falls Dr. The cases are still under investigation and officers are still canvassing the area. Initial reports indicate some community property was vandalized.

A call to the property management firm has not been returned.

The community is located off Linton Hall Road in Prince William County.

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