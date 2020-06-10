News

This week’s work zones on I-95 near Fredericksburg

By Rick Horner

Now through early Sunday, June 14 overnight travelers may experience delays with work zones this week in the Fredericksburg area of Interstate 95.

Milling and paving on I-95 will continue near the Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange in Stafford County, as well as various construction activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

In Caroline County, paving work is underway on I-95 southbound between the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line to the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area in Ladysmith.

Message boards are posted along I-95 to alert motorists to lane closures and possible travel delays ahead.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures have been scheduled:

Monday, June 8 – Tuesday, June 9

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange

I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen

I-95 Northbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – Double lane closures
4 a.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen

I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings

I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen

Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges

I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange

I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen

Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges

I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange

Thursday, June 11 – Friday, June 12

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges

I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange

Friday, June 12 – Saturday, June 13

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges

Saturday, June 6 – Sunday, June 7

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure

For additional information about the Improve95 projects, please visit www.Improve95.org.

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