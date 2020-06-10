This week’s work zones on I-95 near Fredericksburg

Now through early Sunday, June 14 overnight travelers may experience delays with work zones this week in the Fredericksburg area of Interstate 95.
Milling and paving on I-95 will continue near the Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange in Stafford County, as well as various construction activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
In Caroline County, paving work is underway on I-95 southbound between the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line to the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area in Ladysmith.
Message boards are posted along I-95 to alert motorists to lane closures and possible travel delays ahead.
Weather permitting, the following lane closures have been scheduled:
Monday, June 8 – Tuesday, June 9
I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange
I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen
I-95 Northbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – Double lane closures
4 a.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen
I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings
I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen
Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10
I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure
I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen
I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges
I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings
I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange
I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – All lanes reopen
Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11
I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure
I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures
4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen
I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges
I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings
I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange
Thursday, June 11 – Friday, June 12
I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure
I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges
I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings
I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange
Friday, June 12 – Saturday, June 13
I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure
I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges
Saturday, June 6 – Sunday, June 7
I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures
5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure
For additional information about the Improve95 projects, please visit www.Improve95.org.