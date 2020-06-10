This week’s work zones on I-95 near Fredericksburg

Now through early Sunday, June 14 overnight travelers may experience delays with work zones this week in the Fredericksburg area of Interstate 95.

Milling and paving on I-95 will continue near the Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange in Stafford County, as well as various construction activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

In Caroline County, paving work is underway on I-95 southbound between the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line to the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area in Ladysmith.

Message boards are posted along I-95 to alert motorists to lane closures and possible travel delays ahead.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures have been scheduled:

Monday, June 8 – Tuesday, June 9

I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures

4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen I-95 Northbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving

10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – Double lane closures

4 a.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure

5 a.m. – All lanes reopen I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures

5 a.m. – All lanes reopen

Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures

5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures

4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange I-95 Southbound from Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to install pavement markers

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures

5 a.m. – All lanes reopen

Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures

5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure I-95 Northbound at Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure for pavement repair

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closures

4:30 a.m. – All lanes reopen I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange

Thursday, June 11 – Friday, June 12

I-95 Southbound at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Single lane closure for milling and paving

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Double lane closures

5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Single lane closure I-95 Northbound and Southbound at Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base), Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure near each of these interchanges I-95 Southbound from Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Route 606/Thornburg)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure and mobile operations for painting of fresh pavement markings I-95 Northbound at Exit 126 (Route 1/Spotsylvania)

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings near the interchange