NOVA Community College to have mostly virtual learning for fall

Northern Virginia Community College classes are going to start on time, but for the most part, they will not in-person.

In a statement on June 8 made by the college’s president, Anne M. Kress, it was announced that the college’s classes would begin as scheduled on August 24 and be “offered in [NOVA’s] approved distance-learning formats, with the majority being offered either through NOVA Online or through synchronous delivery via Zoom.”

All of the college’s courses will be supported by Canvas, a digital learning management platform.

“NOVA’s fall 2020 plans are grounded in a commitment to follow all CDC and Virginia Department of Health requirements for social distancing and cleaning protocols, and our college is prepared to follow Virginia’s guidance on both easing and reinstating public health restrictions as the situation changes,” Kress said.

Certain classes that require hands-on learning, such as Automotive Technology or Dental Studies, will have students reporting for in-person education. NOVA will additionally offer a limited number of courses in “a hybrid format,” details for which have not yet been released.

“The schedule of Fall 2020 classes will be updated to reflect any and all changes in delivery modes by July 6, and all registered students will be notified,” Kress said.

The libraries and computer labs across the college’s campuses will be open to a limited amount of students and will adhere to social distancing practices. Most other student services will be delivered virtually with virtual advising, student support programming, and the expansion of call center support.

There will additionally be no on-campus events until it is deemed safe by public health officials.

In making this decision, the college created a Return to NOVA Advisory Group (RNAG), led by its Office of Emergency Management.

“The RNAG has adapted CDC and state requirements to our college context, and over the past month, this group has been meeting with the Provosts, Directors of Campus Operations, Facilities Managers, and multiple workgroups in preparing our college for fall. The RNAG will continue to provide advice and guidance on measures needed to facilitate our return to our campuses, and in the coming weeks, Provosts will be working directly with their campus communities and the RNAG on specific, campus-based details,” Kress said.

The advisory group is continuing to work on its plan for students to return to NOVA campuses. The plan will include social distancing guidelines, personal health/hygiene standards, and campus cleaning protocols.

The college is also planning to continue offering telework options for employees, require the completion of COVID-19 training for students/employees, require face coverings for all individuals while on campus, increase disinfection of high-traffic areas on campus, and more.

NOVA will release more information to students and staff as made available.

“Even as public health restrictions ease, we have an obligation to each other to help reduce the spread and stop any resurgence of COVID-19. NOVA will do our part, and we ask you to commit to doing the same,” said Kress in a statement.

This news comes as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a new, phased approach to the reopening of in-person instruction for grade schools in the state.

Phase One: special education programs and child care for working families Phase Two: Phase One plus preschool through third grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings Phase Three: all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students Beyond Phase Three: divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance

Beginning with the second phase, local and private school divisions must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education that include policies and procedures for implementing Northam’s phases.