A wonderful woman, Missy Bowler-Gleason, peacefully passed away at her home in Stafford, VA on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was only 52 years young and was not only loved but respected by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Donald Wayne Gleason, their daughter Brooke Nicole Gleason, her step children Joshua Gleason (Lauren) and Farrah (Joshua) Galloway and seven grandchildren. Her mother, Marjorie Bowler-Schaeffer as well as her brothers Gary Bowler and Randal (Yvonne) Bowler also survive her. Her twin sister’s daughter, Jennifer Zoromski and several other nieces and nephews as well as her sister in law Tracey Bowler survive her.

Preceding her in death were her father Eugene Bowler, brother Michael Bowler, twin sister Cynthia Zoromski and step father James Schaeffer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please feel free to add a memory of your time with Missy as well as any condolences you may wish to express on this site.