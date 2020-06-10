Fredericksburg branch of Children’s Museum of Richmond closes

The Children’s Museum of Richmond announced it is permanently closing its Fredericksburg location at 1275 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The closure was described as a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum’s other locations in Downtown Richmond, Short Pump, and Chesterfield continue to be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic but plan to reopen at a future date in accordance with state guidelines.

“Since 2014, it has been an honor and privilege for the Children’s Museum to play a part in the strong and supportive community of Fredericksburg,” stated Danielle Ripperton in a press release, the nonprofit’s president & CEO. “This decision was made with a heavy heart, but is necessary in light of our extended closure and resulting loss in revenue. Moving forward, we are focused on the long-term viability of our organization and remain committed to serving our members and the community,” she continued. “We want the Children’s Museum to be available to Central Virginia’s children and families long after the pandemic, and for decades to come.”

Plans are underway for some Fredericksburg exhibits to be relocated to other Children’s Museum locations.

“The Children’s Museum remains committed to its mission of providing experiences for children and families to learn together through play,” stated Ripperton in the same press release, citing as an example the museum’s at home content series that provides activities, tips, and videos as a way to have fun and promote creativity at children’s museum website. “The blog includes everything from making your own paint to how to conduct a ‘Gratitude Scavenger Hunt,’ ” stated Ripperton, with the goal of continuing to serve as a valued resource to families throughout Central Virginia.

The Children’s Museum of Richmond’s Fredricksburg location opened in 2014.