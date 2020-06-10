Donald Harold Ide, 85 of Woodbridge, VA died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on June 8, 2020. He was born January 6, 1935 in New York to the late Harold and Marion Ide. Donald was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and was involved in the Knights of Columbus. He operated a ham radio for years and was a statistician for the NRA.

Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Ide. Donald is survived by his beloved son, Edward Ide, his cherished grandchildren, Allen Gore and Nyssa Gore; sister-in-law, Laura Aumiller, and his faithful cat, Toby.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Dumfries Cemetery, Dumfries, VA.