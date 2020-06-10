Traffic

Asphalt Patching on I-95 NB ramp to EB Dale Blvd. Dale City

By Rick Horner

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156A) will be closed Wednesday night, June 10 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for asphalt patching.

Work may be delayed due to in-climate weather. We’re expecting some severe weather tonight.

Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-95, westbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156B) and a u-turn at Gideon Drive back to eastbound Dale Boulevard.

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