Asphalt Patching on I-95 NB ramp to EB Dale Blvd. Dale City

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156A) will be closed Wednesday night, June 10 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for asphalt patching.

Work may be delayed due to in-climate weather. We’re expecting some severe weather tonight.

Temperatures warming quickly with much of the area in the 80s. We’ll top out in the low 90s in much of the area with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with some of these storms potentially becoming severe. Best chance of severe is near and west of I-81. pic.twitter.com/HTj8lP1VWT — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 10, 2020

Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-95, westbound Dale Boulevard (Exit 156B) and a u-turn at Gideon Drive back to eastbound Dale Boulevard.