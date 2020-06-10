3 DUI cases reported on Stafford County roads

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports three cases of DUI in the past two days.

Garrisonville Road/Kingsland Drive 06/08 11:51 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martinez observed a Ford SUV weaving from the lane of travel and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Luis Castillo, 40, of Stafford. Castillo had bloodshot, glassy eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Castillo was arrested for DUI.

He was subsequently held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.

WAWA 15 Eustace Road 06/08 10:48 p.m. On this date, Deputy Keenan observed a Ford Taurus make an illegal U-turn and he conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Ano Hairston, 41, of Stafford.

The deputy detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Hairston. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hairston was arrested for DUI.

A search warrant for blood was executed and the he was released on an unsecured bond.

Warrenton Road/Solomon Drive 06/09, 12:32 a.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez observed a Honda Odyssey traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving. He also observed that there were no tags on the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Joseph Narel,

26, of Fairfax Station. Field sobriety tests were administered and Narel was arrested for DUI and driving suspended. A search warrant for blood was executed and Narel was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond for the two charges.