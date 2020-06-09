Stafford cancels August 1 in-person graduation ceremony

Stafford County will not be holding a live graduation ceremony this year.

The cancelation comes after Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that no gatherings of 50 people or more can take place.

“Our school division very much wanted to honor your important accomplishment with a traditional senior class graduation ceremony,” said Superintendent Scott Kizner in a letter to students on June 9.

High school principals will be planning an alternative, family graduation ceremony for seniors and their parents/guardians.

“I am very proud of all of you, and I share in your disappointment that we cannot have a more traditional graduation ceremony as a senior class,” Kizner said.

Principals will provide students with more information on the schedule of individual family graduation ceremonies, according to Kizner.

Earlier in the spring, Kizner announced that the in-person graduation would be moved to August 1 contingent upon Northam’s guidance.

Stafford County was one of the first school divisions, bar Manassas City, to announce a graduation date.