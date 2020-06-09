Robert “Bob” Seefeldt, husband of former Prince William Board Chair husband dies, leaves a legacy of service

Robert “Bob” Seefeldt, long time Prince William County resident and husband to former Board of Supervisors chair Kathleen Seefeldt, died on May 23, 2020 at the age of 87 while receiving hospice care.

A native of Marietta, Minnesota, Bob moved to the National Capital region for a position at the national headquarters of Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Alexandria. Eventually, Bob and Kathy moved their family to Prince William County in 1970.

Although the stereotype of a political spouse is one that usually boils down to the spouse being a surrogate for the elected official, Bob was truly his own person who cared deeply for this community.

While he supported his wife Kathy’s service as an elected official on the Prince William Board of Supervisors from 1976 to 1999, Bob worked diligently in his career with FFA which had him traveling the country. He also volunteered constantly with Good Shepard Lutheran Church which included global mission work in Slovakia.

One organization that Bob was deeply passionate about was the Arc of Greater Prince William (Arc). The Arc is a non-profit that is committed to providing opportunities for persons with developmental disabilities to achieve their greatest potential growth and independence. Karen Smith, the executive director of the Arc recalled how Bob first got involved.

“Bob’s pastor, Bob Allard, was chair of our Board of Directors. One day in the early 1970s, Bob was talking to Pastor Allard about his difficulties finding people who could put together the medals FFA gave out. Allard pitched the idea of Arc clients coming to work for FFA and put those medals together which Bob enthusiastically agreed to. Work programs at the time were rare, it was truly one of the first opportunities in the country for our folks. Bob would take clients in our weaving work program out to lunch every year and grew close with many individuals,” recalled Smith. “He truly brought a great caring perspective that helped our growing agency achieve success for our client.”

Bob served on the Arc Board of Directors, helping to raise money for its operations.

“Bob truly cared about his fellow human being, both local and global, and devoted his life to making other’s lives better. He will be missed dearly by his family and his friends,” said family friend Eileen Thrall.

A private service will be held on June 10, 2020 followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arc of Greater Prince William or the National FFA Foundation.