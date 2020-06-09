Divers recover body of missing 20-year-old swimmer from Abel Lake

Update 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10

The Stafford sheriff has released a statement about last night’s drowning at Abel Lake.

On June 9, 2020 at 5:48 p.m. the Stafford County Emergency Communications

Center received a 911 call regarding a drowning at Abel Lake. Deputies and Fire and Rescue

personnel responded to the scene and determined that a 20-year-old male had jumped from a rock into the water, briefly resurfaced, and then went back under the water. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team in conjunction with Fire and Rescue boats began searching the area for the victim. Deputies at the scene interviewed the group of friends that had accompanied the victim to the lake. At approximately 8:30 p.m. the victim was located in the lake and pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Bernard Otoo of Stafford County. Detectives are continuing the investigation, but the incident appears to be a tragic accident.

Our deepest condolences are with those who are enduring this tragic incident.

Update 9:20 p.m

Divers recovered the body of the missing swimmer at about 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim, as they are notifying the victim’s next of kin.

The sheriff’s office tells us the swimmer jumped into the lake, resurfaced briefly, and then went under the water not to be seen again.

In addition to its dive team, the sheriff’s office also used its drone aircraft in the search for the victim, said Stafford sheriff’s Chief Deputy Shawn Kimmitz.

Update 7:51 p.m.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tells us they’re searching for a 20-year-old male who went missing today while swimming in Able Lake.

Update 7:42 p.m.

Divers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are now getting into the water to search for the missing swimmer.

Original post 6:12 p.m.

Fire and rescue crews have surrounded Able Lake after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

The call for help went out at 5:48 p.m., and rescue crews were headed into the water to search for the missing swimmer, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello.

Stafford fire crews called fire crews from Quantico, which are bringing an additional boat to search the water, according to initial reports.

Kellogg Mill Road in the area of the lake is closed, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tells Potomac Local News.

Abel is a drinking water supply for Stafford County.

“This 185-acre reservoir is long and riverine; it is almost too long for a single battery electric motor if you plan on traveling its length. There is residential development along the shoreline, although development is slow and sparse. , according to the Virginia Department of Game in Inland Fisheries.

More as we have it.