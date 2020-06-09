Pickup slams into guardrail after tire blows, driver killed

A sudden car problem caused an accident on Interstate 95 that ended with one man and another injured.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Fletcher is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County, according to a press release from police Sergeant Brent Coffey.

Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday, June 4 at 2:45 p.m. at the 123-mile marker on I-95.

A 2001 Ford F-350 was traveling north on I-95 when its driver side tire blew out, causing it to collide with a northbound 2009 Lexus ES-350. The Ford then collided with a guardrail and overturned, police stated.

Police identified the driver of the Ford as Craig R. Arthurs, 37, of Clinton, Maryland. Arthurs died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was found to be wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus was a 30-year-old man, of Henrico, Virginia. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. The man was also found to be wearing a seatbelt, according to the police.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.