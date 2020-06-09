Man stabbed at Manassas hotel, police seek suspect

An argument a Homestyle Inn turned violent and one man suffered stab wounds.

A Manassas police report states they’re searching for a man who stabbed the victim on Sunday, June 7, at 11:15 a.m. Police were called to the motel at 9913 Cockrell Road, near downtown, for a report on a stabbing incident.

Police said the unidentified victim and the suspect were involved in an argument that escalated and ended with the suspect stabbing the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a red car, according to initial reports, prior to police arrival, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

William Dimetrius Harris, 43, a resident of Manassas, is wanted for malicious wounding charges.