Dumfries is getting 105 new homes. As for the details, town officials are silent

A new subdivision, Highland Park Townhomes at Town Square, is coming to Dumfries – but we don’t know much about it.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Dumfries Town Council approved the new subdivision on what will be Townsquare Court, just off Route 1, and the 105 homes that it will create.

What will these homes will look like?

When is construction slated to begin and end?

What amenities will be provided for these homes?

Requests from Potomac Local News for this information about this project have been sent to Town Manager Keith Rogers, as well as every member of the town council.

Councilman Charles Brewer was the only one to reply to our request for comment. He did so via email, but, he was unable to shed some light on the plan. He didn’t attend the June 2 meeting.

“I will bet you a dollar to a donut that not one council member will know anything about this project… the site plan was submitted. “[The town manager] ignores me… I doubt very seriously that he will answer you at all,” penned Brewer.

Brewer did not attend the June 2 town council meeting.

What we do know is that Arroyo Capital bought these nine acres of land in February for $7 million and will be developing the subdivision.

This is the latest in a series of requests for information regarding town business from Potomac Local News to Rogers that has gone unanswered.

Requests for meeting minutes of recent council meetings that have not been posted to the town’s website, as well as a police report following an incident where a town police officer was sent to Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe have also been ignored.