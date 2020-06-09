Deputies search for suspect in hit-and-run

The driver of a gray Honda Accord made a left turn and slammed into another car, then fled the scene, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s more in today’s crime report:

FRAUD

100 Block Wateredge Lane 06/08, 9:24 a.m. Resident reported several unauthorized charges on their debit card between June 4th and June 7th. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

100 Block Potomac Run Road 06/08, 6:08 p.m. Resident reported that over the weekend a blue

and white Yamaha YZ 250 motorcycle was stolen from a shed on the property. Anyone with

information is asked to call Deputy Ludolph at 540-658-4400.

HIT AND RUN

Doc Stone Road/Worth Avenue 06/08, 3:26 p.m. Driver reports while traveling straight through this intersection, a grey Honda Accord turned left into her driver’s side door. The Honda then backed up and fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Hurt at 540- 658-4400.

Interstate 95 North, mile marker 139 06/08, 5:30 p.m. Driver reports that a tractor-trailer merged into his lane, striking the passenger side of his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Connelly at 540-658-4400.