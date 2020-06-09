Prince William

Crews work to extricate crash victim near Dumfries

By Uriah Kiser

Update 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10

One of the drivers in this incident is charged with driving on a revoked license.

Original post

One person is trapped after a crash on Route 234 near Dumfries.

Two vehicles — a work truck and a pickup — collided head-on about 2:44 p.m. in front of Fortuna Center Plaza, the location of a Target store, and a Panera Bread.

Initial reports indicate one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles. We’re working to get more information from officials on the scene.

A portion fo Route 234, between Exeter Drive and Fortuna Center Plaza, is closed as emergency crews work the crash scene.

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