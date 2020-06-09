Published June 9, 2020 at 3:01PM | Updated June 10, 2020 at 10:03AM

Crews work to extricate crash victim near Dumfries

Update 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10

One of the drivers in this incident is charged with driving on a revoked license.

Original post

One person is trapped after a crash on Route 234 near Dumfries.

Two vehicles — a work truck and a pickup — collided head-on about 2:44 p.m. in front of Fortuna Center Plaza, the location of a Target store, and a Panera Bread.

Initial reports indicate one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles. We’re working to get more information from officials on the scene.

A portion fo Route 234, between Exeter Drive and Fortuna Center Plaza, is closed as emergency crews work the crash scene.