Crews work to extricate crash victim near Dumfries

Update 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10
One of the drivers in this incident is charged with driving on a revoked license.
Original post
One person is trapped after a crash on Route 234 near Dumfries.
Two vehicles — a work truck and a pickup — collided head-on about 2:44 p.m. in front of Fortuna Center Plaza, the location of a Target store, and a Panera Bread.
Initial reports indicate one person is trapped inside one of the vehicles. We’re working to get more information from officials on the scene.
A portion fo Route 234, between Exeter Drive and Fortuna Center Plaza, is closed as emergency crews work the crash scene.