A man wins lottery top prize eight times in Dale City

A business owner got a life-changing prize after winning $800,000 at a BP gas station in Dale City.

Gary Pierpoint won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, not once, but eight times in the same drawing. He matched all five winning numbers in the April 13 night drawing on eight tickets, according to a press release from Virginia Lottery News.

Since the game’s top prize is $100,000, his total winnings came to $800,000. Virginia Lottery News stated that he bought his tickets at Mapledale BP gas station, located at 13601 Mapledale Avenue in Dale City.

The winning numbers were “1-5-7-15-23” and Pierpoint selected those numbers using family birthdays. Pierpoint, who is a business owner, said he often plays multiple tickets with the same numbers in the Cash 5 game, in order to hopefully get a “life-changing” prize, according to Virginia Lottery News.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Pierpoint lives in Prince William County, which received more than $39.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019, according to Virginia Lottery News, the press release states.