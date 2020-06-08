Workhouse Arts Center announces opening of drive-in movie theater

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is offering a way to bring entertainment to its community with a drive-in movie theater.

The center will open a drive-in movie theater on its 55-acre campus on June 12, with movies showing on Friday and Saturday evenings. A 40-foot screen will be set up to display the films.

“The community can be safe, come together, and have a great time. Community engagement is an essential component of the Workhouse mission, please join us.” said Lura Bovee, Board Secretary of the Workhouse Arts Foundation.

The first weekend will feature the movie “Beetlejuice” on Friday, June 12 and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Saturday, June 13. Both screenings have already sold out.

Each movie will premiere at 9:00 p.m., and gates will open at 8:15 p.m.

The theater will be set up in the parking lot on the north side of campus.

Tickets can be purchased online at $30 per vehicle, however, space is limited to 75 vehicles.

People will have the option to either purchase a $10 packaged snack box or bring their own.

“As we all have had to adapt to a new reality during this pandemic, we have become creative in how we operate as a community and how we as a community-based arts organization engage with our audience,” said Dale Marhanka, Workhouse Operations Director and Glass and Ceramics Program Director.

Joseph Wallen, Workhouse Performing Arts Director, first presented the idea to the Board of Directors.

“Since temporarily closing our ‘actual doors’ to the public in mid-March, the staff has explored ways to open ‘virtual doors,’ so that we may still continue to engage with the community and present unique arts experiences. Our socially distanced drive-in theater will allow families to enjoy some of their favorite films in a new way. We felt this would be a fun experience to enjoy together, while observing current safety guidelines,” said Wallen.

Social distancing and restroom guidelines along with FAQs and links to purchase tickets are available on the Workhouse website.