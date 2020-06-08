Vernon Lloyd Clemons, Sr., departed this life when he was called home by our heavenly Father on May 23, 2020, at the age of 84. Vernon (known as “Clem”) was born on September 26, 1935, in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Ora Clemons and Alice Florence Clemons. He attended Hillsboro High School, where he graduated in 1954. Vernon was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Hammer Clemons and his sisters, Mildred Flint, Stella Rollins, Zora Cumberland, and Glea Clemons-Nance. Vernon is survived by his sister Tawika Bartison. During his 20 years of service with the US Army, Vernon met the Love of his life, the late Glendora Eddine Clemons. They were married on November 24, 1956. Vernon served in the Vietnam war and completed tours in South Korea, Panama, Thailand, and Germany. He was a humble man that downplayed many of his well-known accomplishments and awarded medals reflective of his military service to his country. Vernon was an avid athlete who participated in boxing, bowling, baseball, basketball, and golf throughout his life. He even played against the Harlem Globe Trotters.For 25 years, Vernon was a dedicated Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Instructor at the Arlington Career Center. He was passionate about educating and empowering students with a lifelong skill. While teaching, Vernon began his own business in Heating, A/C & Refrigeration. The character of his business was embodied by his motto: TIME+ PATIENCE = SUCCESS. His business successfully thrived until he was called home. To cherish his memories, Clem leaves four daughters, Eddine (Larry Sr.), Valerie (Bob), Tracey (James), Gail (Robert) and one son, Vernon, Jr. (Pamela); 21 grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Jaime (Ron), Matthew, Karmen (Conrado), Luis, Drew (Anacely), Larry Jr. (Kanisha), Shyla (Chuck), Tyler, Bryo􀀲 Aaron, Darius Sr, Sheri (Brian), Daniel (Khadijah), Jocelyn (Wes), Jasmine, Blair (Mona), Aimee (Jrey), Grant, Alyssa (Tyler), Renee and Mason. He was blessed with 34 great­grandchildren: Lyana, Amari, Jada, Kiavian, Jaiden, Cahney, Amaya, Briyana, Ricardo, Kellen, Roniko, Avion, Meyinda, Shya, Cameron, Kavon, Aaliyah, Braydon, Alessa, Zymeer, Alannah, King, Kayson, London, LJ, Brice, Jericho, Ryder, Darius Jr, Emoni, Tatum, Nicholas, Yousef and Carter; and two great­great grandchildren Oshyn and S’ailor. His greatest pleasures in life was always giving to others. Vernon was known as Dad, Grandpa, Clem, Unc, Uncle Vernon, Best-friend, and friend. Clem leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and very close friends, all who cared and loved him dearly. **PRIVATE SERVICE** Visitation ~ 10:30 AM Funeral Services 11:15 AM 2726 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford VA 22554 DUE TO COVID-19 LIMITATIONS, WE WILL PROVIDE A LIVE STREAM FEED FOR THOSE WISHING TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Homeless Shelter, Cancer Foundation or the Lupus Foundation are appreciated. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all for remembering us thru prayers, verbal expressions, and other acts of kindness. Your thoughtfulness hold a special place in our hearts