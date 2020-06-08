Squirrel causes power outage in Manassas

The City of Manassas experienced a brief power outage on Monday morning affecting 493 customers.

The culprit – a squirrel.

At 8:25 a.m. the power went out. It was restored in 23 minutes.

Residents pay the city of Manassas for their electricity.

The city provides power to all of its residents with 205 miles of primary power lines.

In Prince William County, power is supplied to residents through Dominion Energy or Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC).

Stafford County residents have either Dominion, NOVEC, or Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for their electricity.