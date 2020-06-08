One suspect caught, another one on the run from a hit and run case

Police are seeking a suspect in a hit and run that left three 17-year-old boys hospitalized.

Prince William police say the crash occurred Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 4:48 p.m. Investigators were called to the intersection of Dumfries and Bristow roads near Manassas to look at an accident.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche failed to stop at a red light on Bristow Road before making a turn right onto southbound Dumfries Road.

Police say the vehicle ultimately crashed with a 2006 Acura MDX that was also traveling on Dumfries Road in the same direction. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

After the crash, the suspect driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving in the area, according to police. The driver and three passengers inside the Acura, all who were 17 years of age, were taken to area hospitals with varying injuries.

Police say an adult passenger inside the Chevrolet, was also taken to an area hospital with injuries and was released prior to warrants of arrest being obtained. Police said they couldn’t detain the passenger until appropriate paperwork was gathered.

During the investigation, investigators found illegal drugs inside the vehicle that had altered tags.

The investigation further determined that the suspect driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Maria Teresa Kathrina Nininger, 49, was on drugs at the time of the collision, said police. Following the investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Nininger in connection to the crash, charging her with driving without a license, according to police.

Police say Nininger is also charged for possession of altered license plates, drugs, and with felony hit and run, DUID maiming, and driving on a revoked license.

Investigators also obtained warrants for the passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Michael Curtis Ott, 44, in connection to the drugs and for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle without a valid license, according to police.

Ott is charged with possession of drugs and allowing an unlicensed person to drive. Attempts to locate both suspects have been unsuccessful until now.

Nininger was found on June 2 and was arrested without a struggle. The passenger of the vehicle is still on the run after being released from the hospital before warrants of arrest were obtained.

Police describe the other suspect as white, 6-feet tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on this case is advised to contact the police using a webtip on the Prince William County Police Department website.