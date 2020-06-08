A suspect who fled the scene of a car accident was later found reeking of alcohol while hiking along Cool Spring Road and was promptly taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The event occurred on June 5 at 10:51 p.m. when Deputy Houde responded to a car accident in the area of Kings Highway and the Blue and Gray Parkway, according to Major Shawn Kimmitz of Stafford County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, Houde discovered a Toyota Rav4 had rear-ended a Dodge Ram pick-up at the intersection and was stuck underneath the truck, the press release stated.

The occupants of the truck reported that they were struck at a light. The suspect Rav4 driver provided his license to them, but requested that they don’t involve law enforcement, according to the press release from police.

Police say that the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Deputy Bolinsky later investigated the area and located the suspect hitchhiking on Cool Springs Road. The man matched the description of the fleeing suspect and the driver’s license that was provided at the scene.

The suspect was stated to have had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his body, according to police.

Police identified the man as Brandon Blackburn, 33, of Stafford.

Blackburn was arrested for DUI second within three years, hit and run, reckless driving, and no seatbelt. He is being held on a secure bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.