Dumfries man has died after single-car crash last night

The driver of a 2003 Ford Focus that crashed on Prince William Parkway last night has died on June 8 as a result of severe injuries.

This single-car crash occurred near Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge in the evening hours of June 7. The driver was headed eastbound and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ran off of the road, hit a tree, and was overturned causing the unrestrained driver to get ejected from the car.

A helicopter transported the driver to a trauma center, but after suffering a heart attack the driver was transported by ambulance to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, police have reported. No one else was in the car.

Prince William police have identified the man as 22-year-old Ezekiel Josiah Gales of Dumfries.