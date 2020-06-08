Police have caught the suspect accused of shooting a family member in the leg after an argument.

Potomac Local News was first to tell you about the shooting, which occurred Sunday, June 7, at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a home located in the 12100 block of Chaucer Lane in Lake Ridge, according to a Prince William County Police Department press release. Police say that an 18-year-old man victim and the suspect, a family member were involved in an argument that escalated.

According to police, the suspect took out a gun and shot the 18-year-old before fleeing the in a car. A police K-9 and a Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the accused who was eventually located by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested by members of Virginia State Police.

Police stated the victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police identified the suspect as Dai’Shawn Marquis Neal, 23, of 12137 Chaucer Lane in Lake Ridge.

A press release states that Neal was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.