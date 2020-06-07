Prince William County Schools expected to head back to class in August

Prince William County Schools (PWCS) students should expect to go back to the classroom bright and early in August, as in a recent press release it was signaled that schools will be reopening on time for in-person learning.

School buildings across the state have been shuttered since mid-March when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move forced school divisions to shift their educational efforts solely online.

While it was signaled that students will be returning for in-person learning, online learning is still on the table.

“At this time, we expect to open for in-person learning, as regularly scheduled on August 25. However, PWCS is developing an extensive plan for the potential for required virtual learning, as well as various operational scenarios, and the associated health and safety considerations for staff and students,” stated a press release from PWCS.

No official decisions have been announced, but the Virginia Department of Education and State Superintendent James F. Lane is expected to give guidance to school divisions within a month. Parents are also being virtually brought together to review and discuss the reopening of schools as well as the school division’s Return to New Learning plan.

The Return to New Learning plan includes ‘contingencies for in-person, a combination of in-person and distance learning for students who do not or cannot return in person, and an option for the potential for required distance learning if schools are unable to reopen for in-person learning,’ according to the press release. The plan will continue to be altered as the school division receives further guidance from the state.

“With the input of representative teachers, school leaders, and central office staff, the Division has developed a Return to New Learning Plan with two main road maps: Late Spring and Summer Preparation for the Return to New Learning and multiple contingencies for the actual Return to New Learning 2020-21. The spring and summer 2020 preparation road map is focused on developing our new Virtual Schoolhouse using Canvas, which is a best-in-class learning management system (LMS). Canvas will unify our online learning and curriculum delivery using a series of integrated tools to enhance distance learning for every student,” stated a press release from PWCS.

In addition to Canvas, an ‘integrated division-wide assessment system for monitoring student learning and achievement’ will be utilized. The system, which is called Mastery Connect, is a virtual integrated assessment system with ‘Standards of Learning aligned items banks featuring robust reporting capabilities,’ according to the press release. The system will be used for varying types of assessments overall grade levels.

In the event that virtual learning is implemented this fall, PWCS is working on procuring more laptops for students who need them. The additional purchase of laptops, as well as those previously purchased in spring, will allow the division to complete the implementation of their digital equity plan: a consistent digital device for every high school student by November.

“We also believe that we will be able to provide a device to every high school student who needs one for at-home learning, using both new devices and existing devices, at the start of the fall 2020-21 academic year,” stated a press release from PWCS.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in April, the school division purchased more than 15,500 laptops for its 27,000 high school students.

As plans for reopening become clearer, additional communications will be shared by PWCS within the coming weeks.