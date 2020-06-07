Photos: Protestors on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge

Protestors walked from Liberia Avenue in Manassas to Woodbridge on Saturday under the hot summer sun to protest the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died during an arrest attempt by a former police officer now charged in his death.
These photos were shot at about 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Gianna Jirak is a general assignment reporter at Potomac Local News with aspirations of being an international and political reporter for a major national publication. She is a junior at C.D. Hylton Senior High School, the Editor-in-Chief of her school newspaper, and an intern at Prince William Living Magazine.