Update: Lake Ridge shooter in custody

By Uriah Kiser

Update 8:55 p.m.

One person is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Lake Ridge.

Prince William police tell us:


Original post 4:31 p.m.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lake Ridge.

A 19-year-old was shot in a leg just after 4 p.m. today, prompting police to be called to the 12000 block of Chaucer Lane, near Springwoods Drive, according to initial reports.

Police are actively searching for the shooter. We are awaiting more information from Prince William police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area near where the shooting took place.

More as we have it.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts