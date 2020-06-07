Update 8:55 p.m.

One person is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Lake Ridge.

Prince William police tell us:

*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge;

At approx. 4:40pm, #PWCPD responded to a home on Chaucer Ln to investigate a domestic shooting. Parties involved are known to one another. A 19yo man was shot in the lower body. Shooter was located. The incident was isolated. pic.twitter.com/x1xhrU3UkU — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 7, 2020



Original post 4:31 p.m.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lake Ridge.

A 19-year-old was shot in a leg just after 4 p.m. today, prompting police to be called to the 12000 block of Chaucer Lane, near Springwoods Drive, according to initial reports.

Police are actively searching for the shooter. We are awaiting more information from Prince William police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area near where the shooting took place.

More as we have it.