Large shed near Fredericksbrug burns

Firefighters were called to the farm tonight.

At 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department crews were to the 400 block of Hollywood Farm Road in the White Oak area of the county, about seven miles outside Downtown Fredericksburg.

Units arrived to find a 30 x 30 detached shed well engulfed in flames. Crews went tow work and The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, said Stafford fire and rescue Chief Joseph Cardello.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.