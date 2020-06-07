Fredericksburg streets filled with 700 protestors on Sunday

About 700 protestors marched through downtown Fredericksburg on Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests come after the death of George Floyd that sparked nation-wide outrage.

“We were not expecting this much of a turnout at all,” said Caylee Curfman, one of the protest organizers.

Protestors gathered in market square outside of the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Before the event, free posters and markers were given out so that people could make their own signs for the march.

Fairfax resident Charlene Smith who was “born and raised in Fredericksburg” used the free poster-making materials to make a sign that reads “White silence equals white consent.”

“I didn’t have a chance to grab any [signs] before I came down, and I want to make as much noise as possible with a sign, with my voice, and with my shirt,” Smith said.

The protestors exited Market Square in large crowds, funneling through the upper entrance toward Princess Anne Street.

From there, they made their way to the train station. The line of protestors was so long that when the front of the line turned around to head back the other direction, the back of the line still hadn’t made it to the train tracks. Multiple chants could be heard at different sections of the line.

As the protestors marched up William Street, they paused to take a knee at the location where the slave auction block once stood.

The slave auction block was removed on June 5 and will be displayed in the Fredericksburg Area Museum. On Nov. 12, the plan to relocate the block was approved, but it’s removal was delayed due to legal obstacles and coronavirus restrictions.

The group then reconvened at Hurkamp Park where they paused to rehydrate and rest.

Several speakers stood up on benches to address the crowd, including 18-year-old Yaa Boachie, one of the protest organizers, in the video below.

At the #BLM protests in Fredericksburg, 18-year-old Yaa Boachie speaks to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/76v1NtJPHp — Susie Webb (@skwebb73) June 8, 2020

After the speeches, the protestors held five minutes of silence for George Floyd.

Many suppliers lined the route of the protestors handing out free water, Gatorade, and snacks.

“Whatever the protestors need, we’re following along in our car making sure everyone stays hydrated and fueled up,” said Alexandra Perez, photographed above with her husband and two kids.

The protestors have raised over $4,000 in donations to pay for the water and supplies, according to Dalena Lee who is in charge of the supply chain.

As the line of 700 protestors marched through the heart of Fredericksburg, they didn’t pause to wait for green lights at crosswalks. Motorcyclist Cody Medley was one of the people who helped block intersections to protect the marchers as they crossed.

“I’m making sure that everybody’s safe and not getting hit by any crazy people that don’t agree with this movement,” Medley said.

Residents in Fredericksburg came outside of their houses to watch the protestors as they marched by.

“These protests mean everything, it means freedom,” said Fredericksburg resident Gaye Adegbalola (center). Adegbalola was valedictorian of her class in the then-segregated Walker Grant High School.

When the protest concluded at 6:30 p.m., everyone joined together in market square where they started chanting and dancing. There was no police intervention in this protest, and it remained peaceful.

Protestors chanted together at Market Square in Fredericksburg to conclude their march. Expletive pic.twitter.com/QjTEHcQiPG — Susie Webb (@skwebb73) June 8, 2020