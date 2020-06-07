2 crashes keep rescue crews busy in Dale City

A Jeep traveling on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge overturned at Malta Street.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene, across from BJ’s Wholesale Club, about 2 p.m.

The driver was able to crawl out of the overturned SUV and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, we’re told.

The crash comes hours after another driver lost control of their car and collided with another in the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Cherrydale Road in Dale City at 12:43 p.m.

No word on injuries in that crash.

Fire and rescue crews are running more calls in recent weeks than they did during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. There are, on average, 150 calls for help per day now, compared to about 100 per day during the height of the pandemic, we’re told.