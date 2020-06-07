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1 in critical condition after crash on Prince William Parkway

By Uriah Kiser

One person is in critical condition tonight after a crash on Prince William Parkway.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the intersection of the parkway and Sonora Street in Woodbridge, just across from BJs Wholesale Club at 9:20 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle was ejected from his car when it crashed at the intersection.

Emergency crews called a helicopter to come and take the man to a trauma center, however, the victim suffered a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, we’re told.

Prince William police were on the scene investigating the crash.

Earlier today, just a block up from where this crash occurred on Prince William Parkway, emergency crews were called to the scene of a Jeep SUV that had crashed and rolled onto its top. The driver was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

Update: The driver, identified as 22-year-old Ezekiel Josiah of Dumfries, has died as a result of severe injuries from the crash.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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