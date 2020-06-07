1 in critical condition after crash on Prince William Parkway

One person is in critical condition tonight after a crash on Prince William Parkway.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the intersection of the parkway and Sonora Street in Woodbridge, just across from BJs Wholesale Club at 9:20 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle was ejected from his car when it crashed at the intersection.

Emergency crews called a helicopter to come and take the man to a trauma center, however, the victim suffered a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, we’re told.

Prince William police were on the scene investigating the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT – CENTRAL PWC: Crash at Prince William Parkway and Senora – Eastbound Prince William Parkway is closed and traffic is being detoured onto Malta Street. Follow Police direction. #TrafficAlert #PWCPD pic.twitter.com/MO5VAdocC7 — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 8, 2020

Earlier today, just a block up from where this crash occurred on Prince William Parkway, emergency crews were called to the scene of a Jeep SUV that had crashed and rolled onto its top. The driver was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

Update: The driver, identified as 22-year-old Ezekiel Josiah of Dumfries, has died as a result of severe injuries from the crash.