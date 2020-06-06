Woodbridge veteran gets new roof

Eileen Thawley, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, got a new roof today.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Thawley was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement. Omega Contracting performed the work as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 190 military members have received new roofs.

Work began at 8 a.m. on Thawley’s home, located at 12718 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge.

Omega Contracting LLC is a licensed and insured roofing contractor serving the eastern U.S.