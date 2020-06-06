Joel Shapiro, Woodbridge Senior High School Choir Director says:

My HS choir students from Woodbridge [Senior High School] recorded “You Will Be Found” while we’ve been out due to COVID. We would be honored if you wanted to share it! Thanks for listening!

There are twenty-five students who sang with us in this Virtual Choir. They recorded and rehearsed it over the past few weeks. We chose this song (the students and I) because we thought it reflected the need for unity and togetherness in a time when so many are facing loneliness and isolation right now.

We noticed that many students were missing those key social interactions which they get through their friends and teachers at school, and we wanted to make sure each student was reminded that “even when the darkness crashes through… you will be found”.

Our theme this year was “Find Your Voice”, and we focused on encouraging each singer to be able to express themselves through their music, which we were fortunate to be able to present to the Virginia Music Educators Association this November.