Single family home sustains heavy damage after garage fire, 2 displaced

Fire and rescue crews were called to a house fire in Stafford County’s White Oak section.

The 911 call went out at 4:39 p.m., and crews were sent to 45 Cannon Ridge Drive, just off White Oak Road.

There they found a garage in flames. The fire extended to the second floor of the home, Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello tells Potomac Local News.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

U/D- 2 story single family home with a basement. Fire is out. Heavy damage to garage and 2nd floor. No one was home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries. FMO investigating. pic.twitter.com/ro6cBAAysO — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) June 6, 2020

Two people have been displaced due to the fire, said Cardello.