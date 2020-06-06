Reader says PLN logo should include Eastern Shore

From a reader:

Good morning. Hope this finds you all well during this continued tough time.

I was born and raised in [Prince William] County (actually born in Fredericksburg because Potomac Hospital wasn’t yet built) in 1968 and graduated from Potomac in 1986 (34 years ago today actually-eeks).

I live on the Eastern Shore of [Virginia] but come back to NOVA when I get the chance.

I was so happy to stumble upon potomaclocal.com and will definitely subscribe.

I was disappointed, however, that your pic of the state of [Virigina] doesn’t include the Eastern Shore. Hope you will google maps of [Virginia] and change the picture you have on there. We are just across the Chesapeake Bay and a little south of Prince William County. You have to go through [Maryland], or across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel to get to our little slice of paradise between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Don’t worry, lots of folks don’t realize the ESVA exists. But thought I would mention it.

Thanks for creating this site! Looking forward to staying connected.

-Ann Beamer Williams

Onancock, Va.