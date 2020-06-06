Firefighters douse basement blaze at Woodbridge home

By Uriah Kiser

Fire ripped through a home in the 13900 block of Shadwell Court, near Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 12:38 p.m. and found smoke showing from the rear of the house when they arrived.

Fire crews entered the burning home and found a fire in the basement that had also extended into the dining room on the floor above, according to initial reports. They were able to douse the blaze by 1:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported and everyone made it out of the house safely.

Eight adults and one child were displaced from the home and are now in the care of the Red Cross, fire officials tell us.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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