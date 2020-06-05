Update 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6
A reader submitted these photos of the protests on I-95.
Update 8:25 a.m. Saturday, June 6
A total of 43 people face charges after protestors walked onto the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes last night.
From Virginia State Police:
At approximately 7 p.m. Friday (June 5, 2020), Virginia State Police were alerted to a group of individuals walking north in the right shoulder and right travel lane of Interstate 95 in Prince William County. The group had gained access to the interstate via the Exit 152 (Route 234) ramp. The group of approximately 75 marched north stopping all travel on I-95 and then gained access to the Express Lanes. The protesters then blocked the Express Lanes and started to head south when state police were able to approach them.State police gave multiple verbal commands to the protesters to move off to the left side of the interstate and out of traffic for their safety. It was announced several more times that the crowd was an unlawful assembly and risked being arrested, as pedestrians are prohibited on an interstate and for impeding the flow of traffic of others. The crowd refused to comply with the multiple verbal commands.As state troopers approached the group, several protesters began running across the travel lanes and into the woods. State police did not pursue those individuals. None of the protesters were struck by vehicles.State police made 43 charges that included Unlawful Assembly, Obstructing Free Passage of Others and Obstruction of Justice. In addition, there were four juveniles among the protesters who were released on a summons to a guardian. All adults taken into custody were processed at [Prince William County] Adult Detention Center and [Pirnce Wililam County Garfield/Eastern District Police Station] Adult Detention Center in Prince William County.Due to the heavy Friday evening traffic and rain, the safety of the pedestrians was of concern and the Express Lanes remained closed until all individuals were safely removed from the travel lanes…which was at approximately 8:30 p.m.
8:25 p.m.
The I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes have reopened.
*FINAL: Ref I-95 near Dumfries. All lanes, express and main, have reopened. Heavy delays expected in the area. Use caution. https://t.co/7FpQCYxftH
— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 6, 2020
Original post
Protestors walked onto Interstate 95 near on Friday afternoon halting traffic on the east coast’s busiest thoroughfare.
A large group of protesters were seen in the E-ZPass Express Lanes, as well as congregating at the truck weigh scales near Dale City.
*UPDATE: Group has moved to the Express Lanes, headed southbound. Northbound lanes have reopened. Express lanes remain closed at this time. https://t.co/fu8bkvU0xx
— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 5, 2020
More as we have it.