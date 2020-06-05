Update 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6

A reader submitted these photos of the protests on I-95.

Update 8:25 a.m. Saturday, June 6

A total of 43 people face charges after protestors walked onto the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes last night.

From Virginia State Police:

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday ( June 5, 2020 ), Virginia State Police were alerted to a group of individuals walking north in the right shoulder and right travel lane of Interstate 95 in Prince William County. The group had gained access to the interstate via the Exit 152 (Route 234) ramp. The group of approximately 75 marched north stopping all travel on I-95 and then gained access to the Express Lanes. The protesters then blocked the Express Lanes and started to head south when state police were able to approach them.

State police gave multiple verbal commands to the protesters to move off to the left side of the interstate and out of traffic for their safety. It was announced several more times that the crowd was an unlawful assembly and risked being arrested, as pedestrians are prohibited on an interstate and for impeding the flow of traffic of others. The crowd refused to comply with the multiple verbal commands.

As state troopers approached the group, several protesters began running across the travel lanes and into the woods. State police did not pursue those individuals. None of the protesters were struck by vehicles.

State police made 43 charges that included Unlawful Assembly, Obstructing Free Passage of Others and Obstruction of Justice. In addition, there were four juveniles among the protesters who were released on a summons to a guardian. All adults taken into custody were processed at [Prince William County] Adult Detention Center and [Pirnce Wililam County Garfield/Eastern District Police Station] Adult Detention Center in Prince William County.