Update 3:07 p.m.

From VDOT:

Traffic stoppages are planned tonight on both directions of I-66 between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Prince William Parkway so crews can perform emergency repairs to overhead utility lines. Work will begin after 7 p.m. and include at least two 20-minute, slow-roll closures of all lanes. Drivers should remain alert and expect delays. Work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Update 11:06 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-66.

All lanes have reopened. https://t.co/IwQiolMd9J — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) June 5, 2020

Electrical wires have fallen on Interstate 66 causing a closure of the highway.

An excavator struck a power line at the intersection of I-66 and Sudley Road near Manassas causing the lines to fall across both the east and westbound portion of the interstate.

Traffic is stopped in both directions, and Virginia State Police are on the scene.

The incident occurred one day after a tree fell on a van traveling on Interstate 95 northbound in North Stafford.

We’ll update this post as we have more.