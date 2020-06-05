Joshua Himan’s new restaurant near Potomac Mills mall promises to be a mix of sizzling, savory goodness with a touch of U.S. history.

The retired Marine and wounded warrior, who turned finance analyst, teamed with his business partner Ed Keels to a new restaurant for his family and friends to dine.

Located in the former location of the “The Knife,” B. Franklins, named after Ben Franklin, sits as a historically- themed restaurant with picks of vegetables and meats that are both cooked by head chef and general manager, Will Hardy. An experienced chef, Hardy enjoys making simple dishes like mac and cheese, steaks, burgers, and other American classic dishes and making it with his own flare.

Hardy plans to cook on open wood fire grills, a place where his seasoned steaks will sizzle and his vegetables to roast.

“We want to take American classics and make them with the best flavor to take our restaurant to the next level. Historically introduced foods like mac and cheese from the French for an example,” Himan said.

While the food is being prepared, guests may sit at a U-shaped bar and have a drink of authentic wine from a place Thomas Jefferson sipped his wine, Jefferson Vineyards in Monticello. Or maybe guests will choose a mug of Ben Franklin’s brew, made from a custom recipe currently in development.

“Ben Franklin beer was derived through many hours of research into his history. We are currently having Brew Republics Bierwork LLC develop Ben Franklin’s original recipes just for our restaurant.” Himan said.

On the walls, guests will see an artistic representation of the U.S Constitution blended into the dark wooden walls, along with the many quotes from the inspirational men from George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and others who founded our nation.

“We’re going to have gas fireplaces, some areas with lantern lighting but of course some modern lighting as well. Some private seating or open for a capacity of 300 customers. You’ll also be able to see the chef hard at work behind glass doors, preparing and even explaining his methods,” Himan said.

If guests get a late hunger, they can taste new menu items ideas before even being introduced to the usual day crowd. With over fifty employees, Himan promises attentive waiters that will bring your food and drinks.

New business and dealing with the coronavirus

Potomac Local News first interviewed Himan about his new restaurant in March, just as the coronavirus pandemic began, which stopped Himan’s business plans in their tracks.

Himan, however, took to the challenge and went to curbside and delivery services like other businesses. Now that Phase 1 has been started by Governor Northam for Northern Virginia, B. Franklins is set to have an outdoor dining experience for customers.

“As of right now, we are open for curbside pickup, delivery, and we will be opening phase 1 patio in our parking lot…We can fit maybe five to six tables where people can come in and sit down and they’re covered. But we could probably be able to fit more because we have a very very large parking lot…of course our goal is to make sure we are confirming with the county.”

Himan reassures that his restaurant has plenty of hand sanitizers and he enforces all of his employees to wear personal protection like masks and gloves when working. If customer table compacity is maxed out, Himan states he will offer to give them a call when space is available, offer service to customers when they dine in their car or give food to take home.

Diners can order online through the restaurant’s website. However, not the entire menu is offered because certain items are not easily made for delivery or takeout options.

“We didn’t want anything that didn’t travel well. So if somebody orders delivery from us, we want to make sure that if that’s the first time they’re trying B. Franklins, the food is going to be good 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 40 minutes, after pickup from us,” Himan explains.

According to Himan, chef Will hardy was creating new menu ideas in the meantime. Himan states that one of the new items is a chicken sandwich with a special sauce that is “flavorful hot” and even make their own hand cut potato chips.

“Everything is handmade… We actually cooked a real live chicken, rotisserie it, broke it into pieces, and put that in your sub…There’s a lot of authenticity in every single dish which adds so much more robust flavor than the other generic stuff you can get,” Himan states.

Chef Will Hardy explains where the sources come from by explaining they have partnerships with local farms like Polyface Farms located outside of Virginia and Lancaster farm-fresh co-operative for the majority of their food sources. They also receive some sources here at Potomac Mills when they can.

“As we grow, so will our partnerships with local farms, the more direct the better…We will commit to doing the things others lie about, not to be trendy, but because its the right thing to do,” states Hardy.

According to Himan, B. Franklins will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery as of right now. Himan is also looking for new hires for cook positions, drivers, hosts/hostess.

Himan states he will train every new hire to make sure when phase 2 is in effect, every employee will know the protocol and rules in his restaurant.

A history of service before self

Himan has a history of putting the wellbeing of others before his own. In 2006, he put his dreams of business aside and joined the Marine Corps. While in Afghanistan, he was struck by a roadside bomb that left him paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.

Himan went through physical therapy and pursued his dreams of business in getting a Masters Degree in finance. With the knowledge Himan received, he decided to join with Keels, who has over 40 years of experience in business, to make his dreams of running his own business a reality.

B. Franklins is expected to open in the next month or so. When it does, the restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Himan told Potomac Local News that he plans to include accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to showcase new restaurant items and specials.