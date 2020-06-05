Most of Virginia will go into Phase 2 today. Here’s what that means

Here’s what to expect as Virginia steps forward into phase two of Gov. Ralph Northam reopening plan as the trend of positive tests continues to trend downward.

For store workers, social distancing is still mandatory to practice, high touch areas are still going to be constantly disinfected, and employees are still to be given more breaks to wash their hands. Employees are still asked to pre-screen themselves before starting their shifts and if feeling any symptoms, to stay at home.

Higher risk employees are to be kept with minimal contact with other customers or advised to telework. Break rooms and meetings are limited to the amount of people per room to comply with social distancing rules.

For social gathering rules, signage that reminds citizens to stay physically distant and to monitor their symptoms before entering the establishment will be up. Modified queue lines should be in place and establishments that can’t monitor the amount of citizens going in and out of the facility are to remain closed.

Private events can be held if the attendees are complying with the health rules. Physical barriers and technology that can help with payments should be used to limit interaction with others.

For businesses, only 50% occupancy is allowed with 6 feet spread apart tables. Game areas, playgrounds, and seating bars are closed to the public.

Employees have to wear face masks and disposable items only can be used. No self service like buffets are allowed, and there has to be constant disinfecting and cleaning of frequent touched areas.

Touchless ordering are advised to be used like mobile ordering or menu tablets. It is also advised that businesses consider offering one use supplies like deli paper to open doors.

For Farmers Markets, signage of social distancing and symptom warnings should be posted. Employees are also required to wear a mask.

Farmers Markets should offer order ahead and pickup options to customers. Social distancing is to be adhered to and hand cleaning stations are available throughout the store.

Sampling will not be allowed from vendors. Constant hand washing should happen after every touch transaction.

For fitness and exercise facilities, occupancy should have only 30% capacity with 10 feet of separation. Screenings are to be had for patrons before entering.

Hand sanitizing stations are to be available and equipment should be disinfected after every use. Hot tubs, saunas, and interactive play features are going to be closed.

When it comes to swimming pools, indoor and outdoor swimming can be open only for lap swimming, exercise, and instruction only. Swimming lanes and diving areas are limited to only three people.

10 feet should be between instructors and patrons. Seating should also have people separated by 10 feet and be disinfected after every use.

When it comes to recreational sports, beaches will continue to be open, as well as golf courses and skate parks. Athletic fields, outdoor tennis and pickleball courts will reopen on Friday.

Signage will be posted on recreational entrance doors warning of symptoms and social distancing rules. Employees and patrons will be advised to screen themselves as well before entering the buildings.

For beauty salons, signage about symptoms and social distancing will be posted. Occupancy will be no more than 50% and only appointments will be accepted.

Stations will be 6 feet apart and face masks are required on both employees and clients. Hand washing breaks will be continuously given to the workers.

Disinfecting will be constantly be taken place and employees will be advised to keep their clients contact and service times recorded. All reusable items will be washed after one use.

For campgrounds and overnight summer camps, stays will be maxed to only 14 days and sites must be separated 20 feet apart. No gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed.

For entertainment and public amusements, all indoor locations will be closed. Outdoor locations like concert venues and zoos will be open if the establishments follow safety rules.

Outdoor locations must have queue lines marked down for traffic flow and signs, audio announcements, and video announcements will be playing to advise the public on social distancing requirements. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the facilities and screens will separate face to face workers from patrons.

There must be 10 feet between performers and all shared items will be cleaned. For drive in entertainment, drivers must stay in their cars at all times and there must be 6 feet between cars.

Outdoor professional sports, if allowing spectators, may only have 50% capacity and shared items must be cleaned. Museums and zoos must have only 50% capacity and interactive exhibits must be removed or turned off.

For religious services, only 50% capacity is allowed and there must be a separation of 6 feet between people. Items can’t be shared and beverages should only be poured into disposable items so it can be thrown away after usage.

Thorough cleaning of seats and other high touch areas should be held constantly. Signage warning of symptoms and social distancing rules should be posted on the front door.